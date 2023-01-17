Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 156 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $22.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.84. The company had a trading volume of 165,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

