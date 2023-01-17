TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $355,180.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $355,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ TMDX traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,780. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.57.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
