TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.77

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 12855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,563 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,207 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 267.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.