TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

