Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading Down 6.4%

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.39 and last traded at $181.50. 64,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 821,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

