Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.
Tremor International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $3.39 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.02.
About Tremor International
