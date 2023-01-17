Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SHIP traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.16 ($0.01). 32,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.17. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.42 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £3.57 million and a PE ratio of 3.22.

