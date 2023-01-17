Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS TUWLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,450. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

