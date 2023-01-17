Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
OTCMKTS TUWLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,450. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
