Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

TBXXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 35,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,367. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

