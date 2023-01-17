u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Up 325.0% in December

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of u-blox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox Stock Performance

UBLXF stock remained flat at $127.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $67.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.