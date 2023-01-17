Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 116655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBSFY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.72) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

