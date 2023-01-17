Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,050 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.22) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.69) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,073.08 ($49.70).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,230 ($51.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,014.44. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85). The firm has a market cap of £107.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,169.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

