Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

UNP traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.50. 34,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

