United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of United Natural Foods worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.