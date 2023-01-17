United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

