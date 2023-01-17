Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Univec Stock Performance

Univec stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,358,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,511. Univec has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

