Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE UUU opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.
About Universal Security Instruments
