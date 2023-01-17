UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPMMY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UPMMY opened at $36.27 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

