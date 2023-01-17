US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE USFD traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. 49,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 907.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 863,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 728,664 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.