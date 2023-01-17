USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $99.71 million and $244,725.47 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,292.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00586885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00208795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00044497 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

