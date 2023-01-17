Vai (VAI) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.66 million and approximately $5,303.74 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004644 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

