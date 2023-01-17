Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,607,000 after buying an additional 2,064,957 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 118,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505,878. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

