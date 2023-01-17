Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Waddell & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 532,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,505,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

