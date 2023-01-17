Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $235.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

