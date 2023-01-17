Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.20 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $68.20 million and $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00082138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00057680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,402,335,187 coins and its circulating supply is 2,402,335,184 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

