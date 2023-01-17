Verasity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.19 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Verasity has a market cap of $34.16 million and $8.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

