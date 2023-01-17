Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,312. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,840,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $23,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.