VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.28% of VICI Properties worth $80,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after buying an additional 1,515,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after buying an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after buying an additional 5,455,824 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.