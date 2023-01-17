Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

