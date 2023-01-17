Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Village Farms International Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 740,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Farms International (VFF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.