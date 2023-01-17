Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Village Farms International Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 740,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.