Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $178.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

CYBBF stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

