VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.81 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $4.81 million and $17,130.62 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0020902 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,165.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

