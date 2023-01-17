Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

