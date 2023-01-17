Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 996.9% in December

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 996.9% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

NIE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,035. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 111.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth $241,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

