Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Marc Zandman Sells 44,161 Shares

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 697,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

