Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.14.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

