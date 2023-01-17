VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

