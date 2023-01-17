VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital lowered VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.37. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 741,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,182.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 317,380 shares of company stock worth $3,101,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

