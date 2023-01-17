Voyager Token One Day Volume Tops $9.17 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $115.38 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003091 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
