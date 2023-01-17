Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 89 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.40. 132,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.