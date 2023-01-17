Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.48 million and $5.52 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

