WAX Price Reaches $0.0607 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $141.70 million and $9.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00430463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.84 or 0.30215329 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00759460 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,893,864 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

