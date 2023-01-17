Wayne Cohen Sells 5,309 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) COO Wayne Cohen sold 5,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $46,294.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,607.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wayne Cohen sold 3,940 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $34,711.40.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $51,705.42.

On Monday, January 9th, Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $28,380.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE SCU traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,850. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 98,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

