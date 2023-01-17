WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Decreased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

