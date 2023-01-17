Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,940. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.69. Nuvalent has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $40.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Insider Activity

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $3,058,378.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,696,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $3,058,378.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019,237 shares in the company, valued at $64,696,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,951. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,079,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after buying an additional 364,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the period.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.