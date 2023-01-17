Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Solar (FSLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently:

1/17/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $201.00.

1/10/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $194.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $146.00.

12/23/2022 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

First Solar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.57. 139,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $182.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Get First Solar Inc alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.