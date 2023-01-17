Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Boosted by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

