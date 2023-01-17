Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 1.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

