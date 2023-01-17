Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.