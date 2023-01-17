Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

COP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.87. 19,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

